Azerbaijan Approves National Action Plan On Gender Equality For 2026-2028 - Decree


2025-12-29 08:09:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. "National action plan on gender (men and women) equality in Azerbaijan for 2026-2028" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues of Azerbaijan must:

coordinate the implementation of the measures provided for in the national action plan,

report once a year to the President of Azerbaijan on the implementation of the national action plan.

Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the measures provided for in the national action plan must be carried out by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication on the basis of the order of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the complexities and implications stemming from this decree.

Trend News Agency

