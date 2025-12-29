Jordan River Foundation Concludes Youth Entrepreneurship Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) – The Jordan River Foundation, in partnership with Sharek Youth Forum, the Belgian organization BANTANI, and the Dutch organization CINOP, and with support from the European Union, has concluded the Youth Entrepreneurial Competencies (EntreComp4Youth) project, which aimed to strengthen entrepreneurial skills and prepare young people for the labor market through the integration of entrepreneurship frameworks with virtual reality technology.In a statement issued Monday, the Foundation said the project focused on enhancing entrepreneurial competencies by introducing innovative virtual reality–based learning tools. The initiative sought to build the capacities of master trainers and youth workers, enabling them to deliver competency-based training through interactive methods and simulations of real work environments.The statement noted that the project provided targeted training for young people to foster an entrepreneurial mindset and develop creativity, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork skills, alongside practical experiences that helped build confidence and applied competencies.It added that the project relied on clearly defined mechanisms for attracting and selecting participants, developing standardized training materials, and training partner organizations on the use of virtual reality scenarios tailored to entrepreneurship skills and labor market entry, contributing to improved learning quality and greater engagement among target groups.