403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nature Based Solutions And Avifauna Conservation Get A Fresh Push At The 68Th Executive Committee Meeting Of NMCG
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 29 December 2025, Delhi: The 68th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) was held with the objective of ensuring uninterrupted (aviral) and unpolluted (nirmal) flow of the Ganga and its tributaries. The meeting was chaired by Shri Rajeev Kumar Mittal, Director General, NMCG. The focus of the meeting included ecological restoration of river, biodiversity conservation, innovations through Nature based Solutions, conservation of rich cultural heritage and facilitating prompt execution of infrastructure projects.
Several senior officials from the Ministry and concerned agencies were present at the meeting, including Shri Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Water Resources; Shri Nalin Srivastava, Deputy Director General, NMCG; Sh. Brijendra Swaroop, Executive Director (Projects); Shri Anup Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director (Technical); Shri S.P. Vashishtha, Executive Director (Administration); and Shri Bhaskar Dasgupta, Executive Director (Finance). Project Directors from State Governments present included Ms. Nandini Ghosh (West Bengal), Shri Jogendra Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Shri Animesh Kumar, Managing Director, BUDCO, and Shri Rahul Dwivedi, Director, NMCG.
For conservation of endangered bird species in the Ganga basin, a new project has been approved to protect breeding habitats of sandbar-nesting birds, including the Indian Skimmer. In line with Namami Gange Missionâ€“II, the project focuses on long-term monitoring, community participation, and evidence-based conservation. Nest monitoring will continue in the Chambal and Lower Ganga and will be initiated in Bijnor, Narora, and Prayagraj. Trained local communities will help protect sensitive sandbars, reduce human disturbance, and support awareness and capacity-building initiatives.
The project is a first of its kind initiative focusing on Avifauna and would complement NMCGâ€TMs work on Dolphins, fishes, turtles, muggers etc and would complete the focus on river related faunal biodiversity.
During the meeting, revised administrative and expenditure approvals were accorded to ensure the successful implementation and smooth operation of various projects across the Ganga basin states, so that project momentum is maintained and intended outcomes are effectively achieved. These approvals will help address practical implementation challenges and promote more efficient use of resources. These decisions represent a significant step towards strengthening the quality, transparency, and timeliness of ongoing initiatives in the Ganga basin and advancing the objectives of river conservation and environmental improvement.
The projects whose execution would be facilitated by these approvals include the 10 KLD Faecal Sludge and Septage Treatment Plant in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh; rehabilitation of existing sewerage infrastructure and renovation of the main sub-station in Kanpur; and the trash skimmer project for maintaining the cleanliness of the Ganga surface in Varanasi, Interception and diversion and STP projects in Danapur, Phulwari Sharif, and Fatuha in Bihar; the interception and diversion and STP project in Phusro, Jharkhand; and minor modifications in two major Ganga pollution abatement projects in West Bengal at Garden Reach and Kooraapukur.
EC emphasizing on the innovative approach to pollution abatement approved project for Nature based Solutions for in-situ treatment and rejuvenation of the Shastri Park drain, Gaushala drain, and Kailash Nagar/Ramesh Nagar drains in Delhi and falling in Yamuna. This is an eco-friendly and effective initiative for pollution abatement and treats raw sewage on-site before it enters the Yamuna using rock filters, stone masonry, and aquatic plants for natural treatment.
As an initiative to preserve rich cultural heritage, a comprehensive master plan has been prepared to restore the natural sanctity and cultural identity of the Gomti Riverâ€TMs origin site at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. The plan includes modern infrastructure development, catchment area treatment, rejuvenation of water sources, and nature-based treatment of sewage from Madho Tanda town. It also includes development of ghats and aarti platforms, rejuvenation of lakes, and conservation of turtle habitats. Facilities such as a crematorium, Panchvatika and yoga mandap will further enhance the siteâ€TMs spiritual and cultural significance.
Through these approvals, the EC has paved the way for strengthening NMCG's resolve for conservation of river related biodiversity, mainstreaming of Nature based Solutions, strengthening cultural connect to river and facilitating prompt execution of projects crucial for the rejuvenation of the Ganga.
Several senior officials from the Ministry and concerned agencies were present at the meeting, including Shri Gaurav Masaldan, Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Water Resources; Shri Nalin Srivastava, Deputy Director General, NMCG; Sh. Brijendra Swaroop, Executive Director (Projects); Shri Anup Kumar Srivastava, Executive Director (Technical); Shri S.P. Vashishtha, Executive Director (Administration); and Shri Bhaskar Dasgupta, Executive Director (Finance). Project Directors from State Governments present included Ms. Nandini Ghosh (West Bengal), Shri Jogendra Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Shri Animesh Kumar, Managing Director, BUDCO, and Shri Rahul Dwivedi, Director, NMCG.
For conservation of endangered bird species in the Ganga basin, a new project has been approved to protect breeding habitats of sandbar-nesting birds, including the Indian Skimmer. In line with Namami Gange Missionâ€“II, the project focuses on long-term monitoring, community participation, and evidence-based conservation. Nest monitoring will continue in the Chambal and Lower Ganga and will be initiated in Bijnor, Narora, and Prayagraj. Trained local communities will help protect sensitive sandbars, reduce human disturbance, and support awareness and capacity-building initiatives.
The project is a first of its kind initiative focusing on Avifauna and would complement NMCGâ€TMs work on Dolphins, fishes, turtles, muggers etc and would complete the focus on river related faunal biodiversity.
During the meeting, revised administrative and expenditure approvals were accorded to ensure the successful implementation and smooth operation of various projects across the Ganga basin states, so that project momentum is maintained and intended outcomes are effectively achieved. These approvals will help address practical implementation challenges and promote more efficient use of resources. These decisions represent a significant step towards strengthening the quality, transparency, and timeliness of ongoing initiatives in the Ganga basin and advancing the objectives of river conservation and environmental improvement.
The projects whose execution would be facilitated by these approvals include the 10 KLD Faecal Sludge and Septage Treatment Plant in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh; rehabilitation of existing sewerage infrastructure and renovation of the main sub-station in Kanpur; and the trash skimmer project for maintaining the cleanliness of the Ganga surface in Varanasi, Interception and diversion and STP projects in Danapur, Phulwari Sharif, and Fatuha in Bihar; the interception and diversion and STP project in Phusro, Jharkhand; and minor modifications in two major Ganga pollution abatement projects in West Bengal at Garden Reach and Kooraapukur.
EC emphasizing on the innovative approach to pollution abatement approved project for Nature based Solutions for in-situ treatment and rejuvenation of the Shastri Park drain, Gaushala drain, and Kailash Nagar/Ramesh Nagar drains in Delhi and falling in Yamuna. This is an eco-friendly and effective initiative for pollution abatement and treats raw sewage on-site before it enters the Yamuna using rock filters, stone masonry, and aquatic plants for natural treatment.
As an initiative to preserve rich cultural heritage, a comprehensive master plan has been prepared to restore the natural sanctity and cultural identity of the Gomti Riverâ€TMs origin site at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. The plan includes modern infrastructure development, catchment area treatment, rejuvenation of water sources, and nature-based treatment of sewage from Madho Tanda town. It also includes development of ghats and aarti platforms, rejuvenation of lakes, and conservation of turtle habitats. Facilities such as a crematorium, Panchvatika and yoga mandap will further enhance the siteâ€TMs spiritual and cultural significance.
Through these approvals, the EC has paved the way for strengthening NMCG's resolve for conservation of river related biodiversity, mainstreaming of Nature based Solutions, strengthening cultural connect to river and facilitating prompt execution of projects crucial for the rejuvenation of the Ganga.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment