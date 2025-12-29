403
Putin Enacts Law Banning Foreign Court Rulings
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin enacted legislation Monday prohibiting enforcement of verdicts handed down by foreign and international judicial bodies within Russia, domestic media outlets confirmed.
The statute specifies that Russia will disregard decisions from foreign courts wielding criminal jurisdiction when such authority was granted by other nations without Russian involvement, media reported.
Additionally, the law declares that international court judgments will lack enforceability in Russia unless their jurisdiction stems from treaties bearing Russian signature or from United Nations Security Council resolutions passed under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
Chapter VII empowers the Security Council to implement enforcement actions upon determining "any threat to the peace, breach of the peace, or act of aggression."
The legislation appeared on Russia's official repository for legal documentation.
