China reaffirms support for peaceful resolution of Ukraine crisis
(MENAFN) China on Monday reaffirmed its support for all initiatives aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, following remarks by US President Donald Trump about progress in ending the war.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing hopes “all parties will reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement through dialogue and negotiations at an early date” during a news briefing in the capital.
Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday and stated, "We covered somebody would say 95%. I don't know what percent, but we have made a lot of progress on ending that war, which is really certainly the most deadly war since World War Two, probably the biggest war since World War Two.” He added that the remaining aspects of the peace plan could be finalized in "a few weeks" if discussions proceed smoothly.
Prior to his US visit, Zelenskyy had announced a new sanctions package targeting Russia’s military-industrial sector, which includes certain Chinese individuals. Beijing, however, warned the Ukrainian leader against such actions.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing since February 2022, has caused millions of casualties and displaced countless people. China, together with Brazil, has also launched the “Group of Friends of Peace” to advocate for a political solution to the crisis.
Separately, Lin praised Russia’s “consistent and firm support” for China regarding Taiwan, stressing that the Taiwan issue is an internal matter and that the one-China principle represents a broad consensus of the international community. He reiterated that China remains steadfast in protecting its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
