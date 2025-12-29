Somali President Slams Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland

(MENAFN) Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he described as a "blatant attack" on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a "disregard for international law and established norms." His remarks came during a special joint session of the federal parliament in Mogadishu.

In his speech, Mohamud firmly rejected Israel’s recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region. He warned that “such null and void actions” could destabilize the Horn of Africa, reignite extremist movements, and undermine progress achieved in combating international terrorism.

The president emphasized Somalia’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that Somaliland will “remain an inseparable part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.”

As part of efforts to reinforce national unity, Mohamud convened a consultative meeting with former leaders and opposition figures to address Israel’s actions and strengthen cohesion.

Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state on Friday made it the first country in the world to do so. The move sparked widespread condemnation from Türkiye, Somalia’s close ally, as well as several African and Middle Eastern nations.

