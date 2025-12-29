403
China Rejects Israel's Recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) China has joined a growing list of nations opposing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, the self-declared independent region in Somalia.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Monday that Beijing is “concerned and firmly opposes” Tel Aviv’s decision last week to recognize Somaliland. He stressed that China “firmly supports Somalia’s sovereignty, reunification, and territorial integrity,” describing Somaliland as an “inalienable part” of the country.
Beijing reiterated that the issue of Somaliland is strictly an internal matter for Somalia and should be resolved by its people in accordance with national conditions. Lin warned that countries “outside the region should stop inappropriate interference. No country should aid and abet separatist forces in other countries for its own selfish gains.”
He also urged Somaliland’s leadership to “get a clear sense of where things are headed” and to halt any separatist agenda or reliance on external actors.
Israel became the first nation to officially recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state on Friday, prompting widespread rejection from governments across Africa and the Middle East. Among those voicing opposition were Türkiye and Qatar, which issued a joint statement condemning the move.
