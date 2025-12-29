KH Group Plc - Managers' Transactions Juha Karttunen
Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2025 at 2:45 pm EET
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Karttunen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: KH Group Oyj
LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 135629/5/4
Transaction date: 2025-12-22
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008924
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4322 Unit price: 0.397 EUR
(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 0.404 EUR
(3): Volume: 5080 Unit price: 0.397 EUR
(4): Volume: 439 Unit price: 0.397 EUR
(5): Volume: 5471 Unit price: 0.397 EUR
(6): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
(7): Volume: 1600 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
(8): Volume: 425 Unit price: 0.399 EUR
(9): Volume: 3900 Unit price: 0.399 EUR
(10): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.399 EUR
(11): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
(12): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
(13): Volume: 7499 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
(14): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
(15): Volume: 2580 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
(16): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.4 EUR
(17): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0.401 EUR
(18): Volume: 486 Unit price: 0.402 EUR
(19): Volume: 11000 Unit price: 0.405 EUR
(20): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
(21): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
(22): Volume: 350 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
(23): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
(24): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
(25): Volume: 1028 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
(26): Volume: 1740 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
(27): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
(28): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
(29): Volume: 13376 Unit price: 0.41 EUR
Aggregated transactions (29):
Volume: 150000 Volume weighted average price: 0.40320 EUR
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Carl Haglund, tel. +358 40 500 6898
KH Group in brief:
KH Group Plc is a Nordic corporation supporting sustainable construction and society's critical functions with two business areas: KH-Koneet, supplier of construction and earth-moving machinery, and Nordic Rescue Group, rescue vehicle manufacturer. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information at .
Legal Disclaimer:
