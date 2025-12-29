403
Israel Under Fire Over Recognition of Somaliland
(MENAFN) Israel's unprecedented recognition of Somaliland as an independent nation has ignited fierce backlash across Africa, with governments warning the diplomatic maneuver threatens to destabilize an already volatile region.
Somaliland secured independence from British colonial rule in 1960, while Somalia simultaneously broke free from Italian control. Both territories merged that same year to form the Somali Republic, but Somaliland declared sovereignty in 1991 after enduring a brutal decade of civil conflict. The territory along the Gulf of Aden's southern shore has since built functioning governmental institutions, security apparatus, and its own monetary system. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, who assumed office last year, has prioritized achieving global recognition as his administration's primary objective.
Friday marked a historic shift when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar executed a formal declaration acknowledging Somaliland's sovereignty—positioning West Jerusalem as the first government worldwide to grant official recognition.
Somalia, which continues asserting territorial claims over Somaliland, condemned Israel's "illegitimate actions" as a "deliberate attack" on its sovereignty, warning the decision could "exacerbate political and security tensions."
The East African Community issued a Sunday statement denouncing Israel's action and reinforcing the African Union's (AU) established doctrine that Somalia "remains a single, sovereign state," with Somaliland constituting part of that unified nation. The regional alliance called upon all domestic and international stakeholders to bolster Somalia's initiatives preserving peace, security, and stability throughout its recognized borders, stressing that Somalia's stability "is crucial… for the entire East African region."
