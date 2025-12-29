403
China conducts series of army exercises around Taiwan
(MENAFN) China launched a series of large-scale military drills around Taiwan on Monday, deploying naval vessels, fighter aircraft, and artillery in a multi-day exercise, shortly after the United States approved its largest-ever arms sale to the island.
Designated as ‘Joint Sword – 2025A,’ the maneuvers carried out by the People’s Liberation Army are intended to simulate blockades of strategic ports, precision strikes against maritime targets, and operations to counter external interference, according to official Chinese statements.
A military spokesperson described the drills, saying, “The exercises focus on joint sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive battlefield control, and joint precision strikes on key targets,” framing the operations as “necessary for defending national sovereignty.”
Taiwan reported that Chinese coast guard vessels were also conducting “law enforcement inspections” near its outlying islands. Taipei condemned the exercises and publicized footage highlighting its arsenal, including US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems capable of reaching China’s Fujian province. Taiwanese coast guard units have dispatched larger vessels to monitor Chinese patrols and are coordinating with the military to minimize disruptions to shipping and fishing activities.
The drills come just 11 days after Washington announced an $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, the largest in the island’s history. The sale encompasses eight separate acquisitions, including 82 HIMARS rocket systems and 420 ATACMS missiles valued at more than $4 billion, alongside anti-tank weapons, loitering munitions, howitzers, military software, and spare parts.
In recent years, Taiwan, encouraged by the United States, has accelerated its arms purchases. While Washington officially maintains the One-China policy, it continues to supply military equipment to Taipei and sustain defense ties with the island’s government.
