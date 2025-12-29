403
28 Muslim Travelers Seized in Central Nigeria
(MENAFN) Authorities in Nigeria have confirmed that 28 Muslim travelers were kidnapped in the country’s central region, marking the latest incident in a surge of abductions that has unsettled Africa’s most populous nation.
The victims, including women and children, were ambushed late Sunday night while traveling by bus to Gaji village in Plateau state’s Wase local government area. Local reports indicated that the group had been en route to an annual Islamic gathering when armed men struck.
“Frantic efforts are currently underway to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators,” Plateau Command Police spokesperson Alabo Alfred stated on Tuesday. He added that an “intelligence-driven team of detectives was promptly mobilized to the scene.”
Nigeria’s northern and Middle Belt regions have long suffered from kidnappings, banditry, and communal violence, with armed groups frequently targeting travelers, rural communities, and schools.
This latest abduction follows a series of violent incidents. Just one day earlier, the presidency announced the release of the final group of more than 300 schoolchildren kidnapped from St. Mary’s Catholic boarding school in Papiri, Niger state, on November 21. Days before, 25 schoolgirls were abducted from a boarding school in Maga, Kebbi State, in an attack that left two staff members dead. A week earlier, gunmen stormed the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku town, Kwara State, killing two people and abducting 38 worshippers, who have since been rescued. On December 14, at least 13 worshippers were kidnapped during an assault on a church in Kogi state.
