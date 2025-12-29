403
Indonesia searches for missing people after boat accidents
(MENAFN) Search and rescue teams across Indonesia continued operations on Sunday to find 21 people still missing following two separate maritime incidents in different parts of the country, as stated by reports.
In one case, a speedboat carrying 21 passengers overturned on Wednesday evening in the waters of Papua’s Yapen Islands while en route from Serui City to Waindu. The accident was caused by severe weather conditions, including strong winds and rough seas. Authorities confirmed that three passengers were rescued alive, while one body was recovered on Saturday afternoon. Seventeen others remain unaccounted for.
In a separate incident in East Nusa Tenggara, four Spanish tourists are still missing after a tourist vessel went down near Padar Island in the Komodo National Park area on Friday night, according to officials.
Emergency response teams remain actively engaged in both regions, expanding search efforts by sea and air in an attempt to locate the missing individuals as conditions allow.
