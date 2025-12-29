403
Train derailment in Southern Mexico kills thirteen, injures dozens
(MENAFN) A major rail accident in southern Mexico has left at least 13 people dead and 98 others injured after the Interoceanic Train derailed in the state of Oaxaca, according to official statements released Sunday.
Authorities said 36 of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, while the remaining passengers suffered minor injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Emergency officials also conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash.
In response to the incident, extensive rescue and search efforts were launched. Officials reported the deployment of hundreds of personnel, along with dozens of vehicles, multiple ground and air ambulances, and aerial surveillance equipment to assist in locating passengers and securing the scene.
“The institution reiterates its commitment to service, working in favor of the safety and well-being of the Mexican population, and will continue to collaborate in a coordinated manner with the competent authorities to clarify the facts,” it said.
The Mexican president later confirmed the casualty figures and detailed the medical response in a public statement, saying:
“The Secretariat of the Navy has informed me that in the Interoceanic Train accident, unfortunately 13 people died; 98 are injured, five of them seriously. The injured are being treated at IMSS hospitals in Matias Romero and Salina Cruz, as well as at IMSS-Bienestar hospitals in Juchitan and Ixtepec,”
She added that senior officials had been instructed to travel directly to the crash site to support victims and their families and to oversee coordination among government agencies.
"I have given instructions for the Secretary of the Navy and the Undersecretary for Human Rights of the Secretariat of the Interior to travel to the site and personally attend to the families, along with the IMSS and IMSS-Bienestar delegates.
"The Secretary of the Interior will coordinate the response efforts. I appreciate the support of the governor of Oaxaca and his team. We will continue to provide updates," she added.
Investigations into the cause of the derailment are ongoing, as authorities continue emergency operations and assistance efforts in the affected area.
