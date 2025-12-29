403
Tshisekedi Rejects M23’s Claim of Uvira Withdrawal
(MENAFN) Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has refuted assertions by the M23 rebel movement that its fighters have fully departed from Uvira, a city in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) that they seized earlier this month.
Speaking on Sunday at a regional summit organized by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (CIRGL), Tshisekedi addressed the worsening security crisis in the country.
“The alleged withdrawal of AFC/M23 from Uvira corresponds neither to the facts nor to field observations,” he stated, according to a message shared online by his office.
M23 forces captured the strategically important city on Lake Tanganyika, near the Burundi frontier, on December 10.
This occurred only days after Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame signed an agreement in Washington intended to bring an end to three decades of armed conflict in DR Congo’s resource-rich east.
Just last week, Corneille Nangaa, head of the rebel coalition Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes M23, declared that the group “will unilaterally withdraw its forces from the city of Uvira as per the United States mediation’s request.”
