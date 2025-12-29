403
Zelenskyy requests long-term US security guarantees for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukraine is pushing for long-term security assurances from Washington, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating on Monday that he has asked US President Donald Trump to consider guarantees lasting between 30 and 50 years.
Zelenskyy noted that Trump responded cautiously to the proposal, saying he would “think about” it. Despite this, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that existing arrangements already ensure that Ukraine will "definitely" receive US security guarantees for a 15-year period.
He also said Kyiv anticipates holding the next phase of discussions with US officials in January, with the talks expected to take place in the Ukrainian capital.
Explaining the diplomatic process ahead, Zelenskyy said coordination efforts are already underway. "(Head of Ukraine's National Defense and Security Council) Rustem Umerov is already coordinating this process with partners. After the meeting, negotiations between European leaders and Ukraine, alignment of key documents, and preparation of contacts between Trump and European leaders are planned," Zeleneskyy said during a press briefing alongside Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
According to Zelenskyy, Trump has shared details of a proposed 20-point peace initiative discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that Trump conveyed Moscow’s readiness to pursue peace.
While declining to elaborate further, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of concrete action, saying, “I don’t want to delve into details now. But I told the president that for us ... it is important that words match deeds.”
Addressing questions about the potential removal of martial law in Ukraine, the president said such a step would only be possible once tangible security guarantees are in place, including the presence of foreign military forces.
