India's Industrial Output Growth Hits 2-Year High Of 6.7% In November On Strong Manufacturing And Mining
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's industrial production has grown at a two-year high of 6.7% in November this year, largely driven by strong performances in mining and manufacturing, according to official data released on Monday.
The factory output, which is measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 5% in November 2024.
Whereas, the previous high was recorded at 11.9% in November 2023, news agency PTI reported.
