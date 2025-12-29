403
UK Tightens Visa Rules on DR Congo
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has rolled out fresh visa restrictions aimed at nationals of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), asserting that officials in Kinshasa have failed to cooperate in returning undocumented migrants.
On Saturday, the UK’s Home Secretary declared that, under the new policy, senior figures and influential individuals from the Central African nation will no longer enjoy special visa privileges, while expedited processing has been suspended for all Congolese applicants.
This decision follows warnings issued in November by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who cautioned DR Congo, Angola, and Namibia that sanctions would be enforced unless they improved collaboration in repatriating roughly 4,000 undocumented migrants. According to the ministry, these countries have repeatedly obstructed Britain’s efforts to deport thousands of migrants and individuals with criminal records.
“The days of Britain being a soft touch for illegal migrants and foreign criminals are over,” Shabana Mahmood stated on X.
The ministry highlighted that Angola and Namibia have since pledged to enhance their procedures and accept the return of migrants and offenders. Consequently, both nations avoided the newly imposed restrictions.
“Further, countries that refuse the return of their citizens will lose the privilege of entering the UK,” the Home Office emphasized.
Mahmood underscored that these steps represent “just the start” of London’s broader border security measures. She insisted that governments must adhere to established rules, stressing that “countries must play by the rules” and that if individuals lack the right to remain, their home states “must take them back.”
