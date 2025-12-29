Kerala Local Polls Temporary Setback, LDF Will Bounce Back: CPI(M)

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Dec 29 (IANS) The CPI(M) will undertake a clear-headed and direction-driven evaluation of the unexpected setback suffered by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala's local body elections and convert it into a strong advance in the forthcoming Assembly elections, party State Secretary M.V. Govindan said on Monday.

Govindan said this after chairing a three-day party meeting here that ended on Monday.

He asserted that public perception of the state government remained largely positive and expressed confidence that the LDF would retain power with a comfortable majority.

Govindan said the Sabarimala issue had not emerged as a major negative factor in the local polls.

Citing voting data, he pointed out that the Left's vote share had increased significantly compared to the last Lok Sabha elections.

The LDF's vote share rose from 33.60 per cent in the parliamentary polls to 39.73 per cent in the local body elections, while its total vote count increased by over 17.35 lakh votes, from 66.65 lakh to 84.10 lakh.

In contrast, both the UDF and the BJP witnessed a decline in their vote share, he said.

An analysis of the local election results on the basis of Assembly constituencies showed that the LDF held a clear lead in nearly 60 segments and narrowly trailed in several others.

Govindan said many of these reverses were due to local issues, false propaganda by the Opposition, communal polarisation, and what he described as a sustained anti-Left campaign by sections of the media.

With the right political messaging and organisational strengthening, these areas could be reclaimed, he said.

The CPI(M) leader also alleged a tacit understanding between the UDF and the BJP, claiming that votes were mutually transferred depending on the nature of contests.

In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, he pointed out, the UDF slipped to third place in 41 of the 50 wards won by the BJP, a pattern he said was reflected across the State.

Outlining the party's next steps, Govindan said employment guarantee protection assemblies would be held in all 23,000 wards on January 5.

Door-to-door campaigns would follow from January 15 to 22 to explain the State government's achievements and highlight what he termed the Centre's neglect of Kerala.

The campaign will culminate in protests and a vehicle rally in February, he said.