Zaluzhny Plans Return to Kiev Amid Tensions with Zelensky
(MENAFN) Former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, who surveys suggest would prevail over President Vladimir Zelensky in a potential election, is preparing to return to Kiev from London in early January, according to a Ukrainian media report on Monday.
A media outlet cited four political and diplomatic insiders who said the retired general, currently serving as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, had informed Zelensky weeks ago of his intention to step down and return, with a formal announcement expected by the end of the week.
Zelensky allegedly offered Zaluzhny alternative roles, including prime minister or head of the presidential office, but the general “expressed no interest at that point of time,” one source told the outlet. Another insider claimed Zaluzhny had previously weighed becoming ambassador to the US or resuming his military career, which ended after a public dispute with Zelensky in late 2023 over Ukraine’s chances of victory on the battlefield.
Zelensky’s presidential mandate expired in mid-2024, but he refused to hand authority to the parliament speaker, insisting his leadership was vital during the ongoing war with Russia. Ukraine’s constitution forbids holding presidential elections under martial law. Polls have consistently shown that Zaluzhny would defeat Zelensky in a run-off if voting were permitted.
Meanwhile, Zelensky has been hit by corruption scandals. His longtime associate Timur Mindich was charged with orchestrating an extortion scheme at a state-owned nuclear energy company.
