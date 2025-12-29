403
Lavrov Says Russia Backs China on Taiwan Issue
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, stressing that Moscow firmly rejects any form of independence for the island.
In an interview with a news agency published on Sunday, Lavrov emphasized that Russia views “the Taiwan problem as an internal affair” of China and that “Beijing has every right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Lavrov argued that debates surrounding Taiwan are often conducted “in isolation from reality and by manipulating facts.” He pointed out that some nations, while publicly supporting the One-China policy, in practice prefer to maintain the current situation, which he said reflects “their disagreement with the principle of China’s national reunification.”
He further claimed that Taiwan is being exploited as a tool of “military-strategic deterrence” against Beijing, with Western countries eager to benefit financially from Taiwanese resources and technologies, particularly through the sale of costly US weapons to Taipei.
Lavrov recalled that Russia’s support for China on the Taiwan issue is rooted in the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation signed between Moscow and Beijing in July 2001. He highlighted that one of the treaty’s core principles is “mutual support in defending national unity and territorial integrity.”
