Education Budget Crosses Rs 70,000 Crore, Model Schools To Come Up In Every Block: Bihar Minister

Patna, Dec 29 (IANS) Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar, on Monday, outlined the state government's roadmap for strengthening the education sector and highlighting major achievements under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

He informed that more than Rs 70,000 crore has been allocated to the education sector in the 2025-26 budget, calling it a historic milestone for the state.

Praising the Chief Minister, Sunil Kumar said that Nitish Kumar has always governed Bihar with a strong commitment to justice, development, and inclusive growth, and has consistently taken concrete steps to reform the education system.

“The government remains firmly committed to providing quality education in the coming years. Special focus will now be placed on research, innovation, and skill development to better prepare students for future challenges,” Kumar said.

Education has been given a key place in the cabinet-approved 'Seven Resolves–3' initiative.

Under this plan, a model school will be established in every block of the state.

In addition, efforts are underway to modernise degree colleges and older educational institutions to improve academic standards and infrastructure.

Addressing the issue of teacher shortages, Sunil Kumar said that Bihar once faced an acute lack of educators, but the situation has significantly improved.

At present, the number of teachers and headmasters has crossed 2.27 lakh, following large-scale recruitments.

He added that further appointments will be made under TRE-4.

The minister also highlighted welfare initiatives, stating that funds have been transferred directly into the accounts of 4,663 students under various scholarship schemes.

As a result of sustained efforts, the school dropout rate has come down to just 1 per cent.

Special attention is being given to the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, under which the honorarium of cooks has been increased.

The government is also making targeted efforts to promote girls' education across the state.

“After the recruitment of a large number of teachers, emphasis is now being laid on capacity building and training,” Kumar said.

Regular workshops and training programs are being conducted to improve teaching quality.

Modern educational tools are being introduced, including smart classrooms, tablets for teachers, and bilingual textbooks.

He further stated that the government is ensuring the timely distribution of books and school kits.

So far, textbooks have been distributed to 1.19 crore students.

In the coming phase, special focus will also be placed on higher education, where academic session delays in some universities have now been largely resolved.

Commenting on examinations, Sunil Kumar stated,“Matriculation and intermediate results have been satisfactory. Strict action is taken against teachers or staff found negligent in their duties.”

Concluding the press conference, Sunil Kumar said the government is firmly moving towards building a progressive and developed Bihar, and assured that all objectives under 'Seven Resolves-3' will be successfully achieved in the coming years.