CM Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan Condole Demise Of Eminent Islamic Scholar

Law and Minorities Welfare Minister N.M.D. Farooq also condoled the passing away of the prominent Islamic scholar, recalling Mufti Abdul Wahab's distinguished services in the fields of Islamic religion and education, and his valuable teachings that contributed to the development of society. He stated that the death of Abdul Wahab, who trained many people across the state with discipline and moral values, is an irreparable loss to the Muslim community.

Expressing his condolences, he said that he prayed to Allah to grant him a high place in heaven and to give strength to his family members.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep grief over the passing away of eminent Islamic scholar and spiritual leader.

In a condolence message, he said the death of Maulana Abdul Wahab is an irreparable loss to the Muslim community and the field of Islamic spiritual service. He noted that the Maulana had been unwell for some time and breathed his last on Sunday evening in Nellore.

Maulana Abdul Wahab was a highly respected Islamic scholar and jurist who dedicated more than six decades to Islamic education and the teaching of the Quran and Hadith. He served for many years at Jamia Noorul Huda Madrasa and played a key role in shaping thousands of students, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.