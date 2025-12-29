403
Nursing Home Fire Claims Sixteen Lives in Indonesia
(MENAFN) A catastrophic fire tore through a retirement facility in Manado, Indonesia, claiming at least 16 lives and leaving three others critically injured, local media outlets confirmed Monday.
The devastating blaze ignited late Sunday evening, rapidly consuming significant portions of the nursing home located in North Sulawesi province on Sulawesi Island, where approximately 32 elderly residents were housed, media reported.
Emergency responders described how flames spread with alarming speed through the structure, compelling firefighting teams to prioritize containment efforts and prevent the inferno from reaching adjacent densely populated residential zones.
Crews managed to suppress the fire within roughly one hour of arrival.
Three survivors suffered critical burn injuries during the incident and were transported to medical facilities for urgent treatment.
Authorities have initiated a full investigation to identify what sparked the deadly blaze. Initial findings indicate the fire may have originated in the kitchen section of the facility, though officials have not released conclusive determinations.
The Manado tragedy underscores ongoing safety concerns regarding elderly care facilities across Indonesia, where aging infrastructure and fire prevention protocols have faced scrutiny.
The full extent of property damage remains under assessment as investigators comb through the charred remains of the building.
