Trump’s inner circle doesn’t trust Netanyahu with Gaza peace plan
(MENAFN) Officials close to US President Donald Trump reportedly no longer trust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance the Gaza peace plan, an American news website reported Friday, citing sources. The fate of Trump’s September-launched Gaza settlement roadmap depends on his upcoming meeting with Netanyahu on Monday.
Last week, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Egyptian, Qatari, and Turkish officials to finalize steps aimed at Hamas disarmament and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Netanyahu has privately expressed doubts about the plan, which cannot proceed without his support.
Sources cited by American news website say Trump aides fear Netanyahu is “slow-walking” the peace process and may resume conflict with Hamas, undermining the fragile ceasefire. Key US figures—including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Kushner, and Witkoff—have reportedly lost confidence in him, leaving only Trump supportive but urging faster progress. Netanyahu is also expected to face questions on Israel’s activities in the occupied West Bank.
