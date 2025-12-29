403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SilverCAT Charts New Course in the Caribbean
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Dubai, UAE – 12 December, 2025. SilverCAT – the power catamaran brand within the Gulf Craft Group portfolio – is proud to announce the delivery of three custom 34-foot vessels into key Caribbean markets.
Built on the inherent advantages of the catamaran platform, SilverCAT models offer outstanding stability, superior fuel efficiency, expansive deck space, and unmatched connectivity to the water. As the global appetite for catamarans continues to rise, more owners and operators are turning to twin-hull designs for their comfort, versatility, and all-condition capability. Whether for fishing, diving, family leisure, or commercial use, SilverCAT vessels are designed to deliver comfort, control and performance in every sea state.
At the heart of SilverCAT’s DNA is a deep respect for the sea – and for those who make their living on it. Gulf Craft’s Chairman, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, is a passionate fisherman himself and this legacy drives our approach to building robust, intuitive, and highly capable vessels. The SilverCAT 34CC, in particular, is a fishing machine built by fishermen, for fishermen with practical layouts, long range and sea-tested performance to match.
The Caribbean’s unique geography, made up almost entirely of islands, demands vessels that are agile, efficient, and capable of connecting communities across shallow bays, open channels and remote anchorages. With a long-established presence in similar markets like the Maldives, Seychelles and Indonesia, SilverCAT understands these requirements intimately. Each model is designed to meet the real-world demands of island life, from daily operations to recreational escapes.
As one of the world’s most competitive and dynamic boating regions, the Caribbean represents a significant strategic opportunity for the brand. These latest deliveries mark a meaningful expansion in SilverCAT’s global footprint and a strong vote of confidence in our product line – delivering the performance, versatility and value that today’s marine professionals and private owners’ demand.
Built on the inherent advantages of the catamaran platform, SilverCAT models offer outstanding stability, superior fuel efficiency, expansive deck space, and unmatched connectivity to the water. As the global appetite for catamarans continues to rise, more owners and operators are turning to twin-hull designs for their comfort, versatility, and all-condition capability. Whether for fishing, diving, family leisure, or commercial use, SilverCAT vessels are designed to deliver comfort, control and performance in every sea state.
At the heart of SilverCAT’s DNA is a deep respect for the sea – and for those who make their living on it. Gulf Craft’s Chairman, Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, is a passionate fisherman himself and this legacy drives our approach to building robust, intuitive, and highly capable vessels. The SilverCAT 34CC, in particular, is a fishing machine built by fishermen, for fishermen with practical layouts, long range and sea-tested performance to match.
The Caribbean’s unique geography, made up almost entirely of islands, demands vessels that are agile, efficient, and capable of connecting communities across shallow bays, open channels and remote anchorages. With a long-established presence in similar markets like the Maldives, Seychelles and Indonesia, SilverCAT understands these requirements intimately. Each model is designed to meet the real-world demands of island life, from daily operations to recreational escapes.
As one of the world’s most competitive and dynamic boating regions, the Caribbean represents a significant strategic opportunity for the brand. These latest deliveries mark a meaningful expansion in SilverCAT’s global footprint and a strong vote of confidence in our product line – delivering the performance, versatility and value that today’s marine professionals and private owners’ demand.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment