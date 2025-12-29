403
10 Key Sports Developments In Latin America (December 2728, 2025)
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's NBB delivered a full Saturday slate: Corinthians blew out Caxias, Minas won big in Fortaleza, Franca held off Brasília, Paulistano punished Mogi with a huge second quarter, Pinheiros extended its streak against Botafogo, São José edged União Corinthians, Unifacisa handled Cruzeiro, and Flamengo beat Vasco in São Januário.
