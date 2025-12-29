'Unstoppable In 2025' 5 Unforgettable Indian Cricket Moments Fans Will Never Forget

Indian cricket in 2025 produced a series of unforgettable achievements across formats, with both men's and women's teams scripting history. Here are five standout moments that defined the year.

Malaysia hosted the second ICC Women's Under‐19 T20 World Cup early in the year. India, led by Nikita Prasad, dominated the tournament by winning all their group and Super Six matches. In the semifinal, they crushed England by nine wickets while chasing 114. The final saw them beat South Africa by nine wickets chasing 83. Gongadi Trisha, with 309 runs and seven wickets, was named Player of the Tournament as India successfully defended their title.

The 2025 Asia Cup was contested in the T20 format. India, placed in Group A, defeated Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. In the Super 4s, Suryakumar Yadav's side again overcame Pakistan, alongside wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The final in Dubai on September 28 brought a third clash with Pakistan. India chased 147 to win by five wickets, securing back‐to‐back Asia Cup titles and completing a rare triple victory over their arch‐rivals in one tournament.

India's five‐match Test series in England marked Shubman Gill's debut as captain following retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. England led 2‐1 heading into the final Test at The Oval. India posted 224 in their first innings, with England replying 247.

A second‐innings total of 396 set England a target of 374. At 301/3, England looked set, but Mohammed Siraj's five wickets turned the tide. India bowled England out for 367, winning by just six runs - their narrowest Test victory by runs - to draw the series 2‐2.

The Champions Trophy returned in 2025, hosted in Pakistan with India's matches staged in Dubai. India topped Group A by defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. In the semifinal, they chased 265 against Australia, with Virat Kohli scoring 84 off 98 balls. The final against New Zealand saw India chase 251, guided by Rohit Sharma's 76 off 83 balls. India won by four wickets with an over to spare, lifting their third ICC Champions Trophy.

The crowning achievement of 2025 was India's women's team winning their first ODI World Cup. Finishing fourth in the group stage, they advanced to the semifinals against Australia, who posted 338. India scripted history by chasing the target with nine balls left, Jemimah Rodrigues starring with an unbeaten 127.

In the final against South Africa, India posted 298/7 before Deepti Sharma's five wickets sealed a 52‐run win at DY Patil Stadium on November 2. Harmanpreet Kaur's side lifted the trophy, marking a landmark triumph in Indian cricket.