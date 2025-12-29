National Paralympic Committee Announces Goals For 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

In 2026, the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee (NPC) will celebrate its 30th anniversary, according to Azernews. Several new initiatives and projects are planned to mark the milestone year.

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, Togrul Rahimov, shared this information during a press conference summarizing the year's results.

He outlined the main objectives for the coming year, highlighting a series of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the National Paralympic Committee's international presence:

"The National Paralympic Committee will unveil a new logo that meets international standards. We will further develop cooperative relations with the Paralympic committees of other countries. The process of aligning with new medical classification rules and engaging veterans of the Patriotic War with disabilities in Paralympic sports will continue. Additionally, support will be provided to retired Paralympians to continue their careers as coaches. Alongside these initiatives, we will also launch our new website."

Togrul Rahimov also stressed that the attention and support of the country's leadership serve as a major source of motivation for Paralympians.

He emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev has consistently given special importance to the development of sports in the country, particularly the Paralympic movement:

"The recognition and awarding of athletes and sports professionals at the ceremony dedicated to the results of 2025 is another clear reflection of the President's support."

Describing 2025 as a successful year for the NPC, Rahimov highlighted the achievements of Azerbaijani Paralympians on the international stage:

"In 2025, our athletes won a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold, 18 silver, and 21 bronze across international competitions. We participated in 30 international tournaments, producing one world champion and two European champions. Notably, many of the medal winners are our young and teenage Paralympians, demonstrating the promising future of Paralympic sports in Azerbaijan."