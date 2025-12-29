Zelensky: US And Europe To Continue To Support Ukraine If Russia Does Not Agree To Peace
"There is no alternative to peace. We agree with the Americans, and here we have a united position, that the war must be ended diplomatically, that pressure must be put on Russia. Otherwise, the war will continue. Of course, if the war continues, the Americans will continue to help Ukraine together with the Europeans. We are defending ourselves in this war; we are fighting. We are not aggressors," Zelensky said.Read also: Trump suggests peace talks could yield results within weeks
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky discussed with US President Donald Trump the possibility of extending US security guarantees for Ukraine to 30-50 years.
