Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: US And Europe To Continue To Support Ukraine If Russia Does Not Agree To Peace

Zelensky: US And Europe To Continue To Support Ukraine If Russia Does Not Agree To Peace


2025-12-29 06:07:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with journalists, in response to a question about the steps the US would take if Russia refused to agree to a deal, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"There is no alternative to peace. We agree with the Americans, and here we have a united position, that the war must be ended diplomatically, that pressure must be put on Russia. Otherwise, the war will continue. Of course, if the war continues, the Americans will continue to help Ukraine together with the Europeans. We are defending ourselves in this war; we are fighting. We are not aggressors," Zelensky said.

Read also: Trump suggests peace talks could yield results within weeks

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky discussed with US President Donald Trump the possibility of extending US security guarantees for Ukraine to 30-50 years.

MENAFN29122025000193011044ID1110534252



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search