Zelensky: US And Europe To Continue To Support Ukraine If Russia Does Not Agree To Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a conversation with journalists, in response to a question about the steps the US would take if Russia refused to agree to a deal, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"There is no alternative to peace. We agree with the Americans, and here we have a united position, that the war must be ended diplomatically, that pressure must be put on Russia. Otherwise, the war will continue. Of course, if the war continues, the Americans will continue to help Ukraine together with the Europeans. We are defending ourselves in this war; we are fighting. We are not aggressors," Zelensky said.

Trump suggests peace talks could yield results within weeks

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky discussed with US President Donald Trump the possibility of extending US security guarantees for Ukraine to 30-50 years.