403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Subsistence Minimum For 2026
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved the country's law on the living wage for 2026, Trend reports.
Under the law, the living wage across the country is set at 300 manat ($176.4), while the amount is determined at 317 manat ($186.4) for the working-age population, 245 manat ($144.1) for pensioners, and 260 manat ($152.9) for children.
The law will enter into force on January 1, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment