Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Subsistence Minimum For 2026

President Ilham Aliyev Approves Subsistence Minimum For 2026


2025-12-29 06:07:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved the country's law on the living wage for 2026, Trend reports.

Under the law, the living wage across the country is set at 300 manat ($176.4), while the amount is determined at 317 manat ($186.4) for the working-age population, 245 manat ($144.1) for pensioners, and 260 manat ($152.9) for children.

The law will enter into force on January 1, 2026.

MENAFN29122025000187011040ID1110534248



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search