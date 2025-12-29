President Ilham Aliyev Approves Subsistence Minimum For 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved the country's law on the living wage for 2026, Trend reports.

Under the law, the living wage across the country is set at 300 manat ($176.4), while the amount is determined at 317 manat ($186.4) for the working-age population, 245 manat ($144.1) for pensioners, and 260 manat ($152.9) for children.

The law will enter into force on January 1, 2026.