Amman Industry Chamber Rolls Out Fourth Industrial Revolution Training For Smes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 29 (Petra) – The Amman Chamber of Industry has implemented a specialized training program on solutions and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the "Empowering Small and Medium Enterprises through Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies" project.In a statement issued Monday, the chamber said the program was carried out in cooperation with the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation and the InJo4.0 Competence Center, with support from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, as part of the implementation of the national Industrial Policy Plan.The program targets engineering and technical staff at Jordanian industrial companies, aiming to equip them with advanced technical skills needed to adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. The chamber said the initiative supports digital transformation, enhances productivity, raises operational efficiency, and contributes to cost reduction across the industrial sector.The statement noted that the training complements a consulting services program launched under the "Tamkeen" project, which provides technical assistance to industrial firms by assessing their readiness and developing implementation plans for adopting Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.Implemented over the past period, the program comprised 10 specialized training courses covering smart factory systems, programmable logic controllers, the Industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence for industrial applications, enterprise resource planning systems, industrial robotics, cybersecurity for industrial systems, and augmented reality in industrial environments.A total of 180 trainees participated, including engineers and technicians from industrial companies, information technology specialists, and recent graduates in engineering and technical disciplines. The training combined theoretical instruction with practical application using advanced industrial tools and systems that simulate real production environments. Additional specialized courses are planned to train a further 280 participants.According to the chamber, the program has improved participants' technical knowledge and practical understanding of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, strengthened their ability to analyze industrial processes and identify opportunities for digital transformation, and supported industrial companies in developing qualified human capital to implement transformation projects.The chamber added that the project aligns with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision by supporting industrial digital transformation, creating quality employment opportunities, and building a more efficient, flexible, and sustainable industrial sector.