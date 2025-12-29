403
Central Park Hosts Annual Flower Show Celebrating Winter Blooms & Community Living
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 29 December 2025: Central Park, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer under the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, recently hosted its much-anticipated annual Flower Show across Central Park Resorts and Central Park Flower Valley. Both developments were transformed into breathtaking floral landscapes, welcoming residents and guests for a vibrant celebration of nature, culture and community.
One of Central Park's signature community initiatives, the Flower Show presented an elegant showcase of winter blooms, including chrysanthemums, spider pompons, daisies, and other seasonal varieties. Artfully curated installations, immersive thematic zones, and verdant pathways created a refined yet welcoming setting that celebrated nature while fostering meaningful community engagement.
The celebrations commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by senior citizen residents, setting a warm and inclusive tone for the event. This was followed by soulful live performances that created a serene festive ambience. A thoughtfully curated programme of community-led activitiesâ€”including children's art and sustainability-focused games, a community fashion show, Christmas tree decoration activities, talent showcases, live singing, DJ-led evenings, and seasonal gourmet food experiences by St. Jerome, the hospitality vertical of Central Park, added vibrancy and warmth across both destinations.
Encouraged by the enthusiastic participation across both locations, Central Park reaffirmed its commitment to hosting the Flower Show as an annual tradition that embodies its larger vision of fostering strong community bonds while celebrating nature within thoughtfully designed living environments.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Vikram Singh, President, Central Park, said "The Flower Show has evolved into a valued community tradition, reflecting our ongoing commitment to creating and maintaining environments where nature, thoughtful design, and shared experiences come together to enrich everyday living. The response from residents and visitors reinforces our belief that luxury is most meaningful when it fosters connection through nature, culture, and community."
Adding to this, Neeraj Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, said, "In a growing township, building community is as important as building homes. Initiatives like this encourage shared responsibility, sustainable habits, and everyday interaction, helping create a place that evolves thoughtfully and remains meaningful for its residents over time."
This year's Flower Show reaffirmed Central Park's ethos of harmonising greenery, thoughtful design, and vibrant community living, further strengthening its position as one of Gurugram's most wellness-forward residential destinations. The event underscored the brand's commitment to curating meaningful, world-class experiences that extend well beyond the idea of luxury residences.
About Central Park
Central Park is a leading Gurgaon-based real estate developer, part of the Bakshi Group of Enterprises, a legacy name across real estate, infrastructure, hospitality, and automotive industries. The Bakshi Group of Enterprises owns several hotels, ensuring their expertise in hospitality is unmatched. Known for offering a luxurious lifestyle, Central Park provides an extraordinary experience through concept-based luxury homes and 5-star hospitality services. Key projects include Delphine at Dwarka Expressway, Central Park at Golf Course Road, Central Park Resorts, Belaperla & Belanova (upcoming), Central Park The Room, and Central Park Flower Valley, which includes Selene, Bignonia Towers, The Orchard, Aqua Front Towers, The Room, Fleur Villas, Cerise Floors, Clover Floors, and Mikasa Plots.
