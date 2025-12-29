MEXC Launches 2025 Annual Recap With $55,000 Sharing Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched its 2025 Annual Recap, allowing users to review their crypto journey throughout the year. To celebrate the launch, the " 2025="" Cryptoverse="" Voyage"="" event="" offers="" a="" $55,000="" reward="" pool="" for="" users="" who="" share="" their="" recaps="" and="" invite="" />

The event runs from December 29, 2025, 10:00 UTC to January 12, 2026, 10:00 UTC. Participants can compete individually or in teams, earning points for specific activities. Points are awarded as follows: sharing their annual crypto journey (+10 points), inviting a qualified referee (+20 points, up to 99 times), and each qualified referee who reaches a futures trading volume of $10,000 or more (+10 points, up to 99 times).

On the Fleet Leaderboard, all members of the top-ranked fleet will share a $50,000 prize pool, with rankings determined by the average points of all current members. Meanwhile, users who rank in the top 100 on the Solo Leaderboard will share an additional $5,000 in rewards.

The event reflects the platform's commitment to rewarding user participation. MEXC has long maintained its zero-fee trading policy to reduce transaction costs for users and frequently launches various reward campaigns to provide users with substantial earning opportunities. These user-centric initiatives have driven MEXC's sustained growth, with the platform's global user base surpassing 40 million.

For more information or to participate, visit the 2025 Cryptoverse Voyage event page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team:...