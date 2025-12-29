Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Indonesian Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the State of Qatar, Ridwan Hassan, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.