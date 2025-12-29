Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives 45Th Session Report From GCC Chief


2025-12-29 05:04:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received on Sunday the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi at Bayan Palace.
Al-Budaiwi presented His Highness the Amir with a report on Kuwait's presidency of the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council. (end)
