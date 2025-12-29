Video: Why Iran's Saffron Thrives, Kashmir Struggles

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) In this in-depth interview, saffron expert Elham Fathifar sheds light on the declining production of saffron in Kashmir and examines the broader challenges confronting the world's most valuable spice.

Drawing comparisons with Iran-the largest global producer-Fathifar discusses factors such as climate change, soil fatigue, water scarcity, traditional farming practices, rising input costs, and market dynamics that have impacted saffron yields in recent years.

The conversation also explores quality standards, post-harvest handling, pricing mechanisms, adulteration concerns, and the need for scientific interventions and policy support to revive saffron cultivation in Kashmir, while highlighting lessons that can be learned from Iran's experience in sustaining production and global market dominance.