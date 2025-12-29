Flight Cancelled Due To Fog? Delhi Airport Issues Another Advisory After 120 Cancellations - Here's What To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Airport on Monday afternoon, issued another passenger advisory, cautioning that some flights for certain destinations might be impacted due to dense fog conditions in the Capital.

The advisory noted that although flight operations were running smoothly as runway visibility had improved as compared to the situation in the morning, arrivals and departures for some destinations could be impacted.

Earlier in the day, 128 flights were cancelled and 8 flights were diverted at the IGI Airport as dense fog blanketed the national capital in the morning. Indigo, SpiceJet and Air India issued travel advisories, warning about delays and change in flight schedules.

Track all the latest flight updates here

Which flights were cancelled?

IndiGo cancelled at least 40 flights to and from Delhi, including services to Jaipur and Kolkata, as dense fog disrupted operations across India.

"Due to bad weather, flights to/from Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hindon, Dehradun, and Jammu are impacted," the budget carrier mentioned in its website.

In its passenger advisory issued at 7 am, Delhi Airport said -“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT Ill conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. For the latest flight updates, please contact your respective airlines. We sincerely regret for any inconvenience caused.”

According to flight tracker FlightRadar24 – 64% flights witnessed delayed departures at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday with the average delay time being around 26 minutes.

Delhi AQI takes a hit

The weather disruption coincided with a sharp deterioration in air quality. Around 8 am on Monday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened – reaching 402, slipping into the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several areas across the Capital recorded AQI levels exceeding 400. In addition to the 'severe' AQI, the dense fog engulfing Delhi sharply reduced visibility, with many motorists driving with their headlights on, as residents faced discomfort due to the conditions.