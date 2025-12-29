Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary: Safar To Ajnabee - 6 Evergreen Movies Loved Across Generations

On his 83rd birth anniversary, we celebrate Bollywood's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, born December 29, 1942. His evergreen films, with unforgettable stories and songs, continue to win hearts across generations.

Rajesh Khanna's 1969 film Aradhana, directed by Shakti Samanta, was a musical romantic drama starring Sharmila Tagore and Farida Jalal. Centered on a mother's devotion, its songs became timeless hits. The film was dubbed in Bengali and inspired two remakes: Tamil Sivagamiyin Selvan and Telugu Kannavari Kalalu in 1974.

Rajesh Khanna's 1970 film Safar, directed by Asit Sen and produced by Mushir-Riaz, was a romantic drama based on Ashutosh Mukherjee's Bengali novel Chalachal. Starring Ashok Kumar, Sharmila Tagore, and Feroz Khan, it explored a doctor-cancer patient relationship. Its songs were superhits and remain popular today.

Rajesh Khanna's 1970 film Kati Patang, directed and produced by Shakti Samanta, was a musical drama. Asha Parekh played a woman pretending to be a widow, facing life's challenges with her neighbor. The film also starred Nazir Hussain, Bindu, Prem Chopra, Daisy Irani, and Sulochana Latkar, featuring hit songs.

Rajesh Khanna's 1971 film Anand, co-written and directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, and Seema Deo. The story followed a cancer patient who hides his pain to make others happy. Its memorable songs became hugely popular and remain classics today.

Rajesh Khanna's 1971 film Haathi Mere Saathi, directed by M.A. Thirumugam with a screenplay by Salim-Javed, starred Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. The story revolved around a man's deep love for animals. The film's songs became superhits and remain popular, contributing to its status as a classic family entertainer.

Rajesh Khanna's 1974 film Ajnabee, directed by Shakti Samanta and produced by Girija Samanta, was a romantic crime thriller. Starring Zeenat Aman, Prem Chopra, Asrani, Madan Puri, Yogita Bali, and Asit Sen, it revolved around solving a girl's murder. The film's songs were massive hits and remain popular today.