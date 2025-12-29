Ithiri Neram OTT Release: Roshan Mathew, Starrer Zarin Shihab Releasing Here Check

One of the notable Malayalam films released in theaters this year was 'Ithiri Neram,' directed by Prasanth Vijay and starring Roshan Mathew and Zarin Shihab. It was released in theaters on November 7. Although the film received positive reviews from those who watched it, it failed to attract a large audience and become a box office success. However, for those who missed it in theaters, an opportunity to watch the film is coming soon. The movie is getting ready for its OTT streaming.

OTT Release

The film will be available on Sun NXT from the 31st of this month. It will also be released on Amazon Prime Video later, but the date for that has not been announced yet. The film, which focuses on love, is presented by Jeo Baby. The screenplay is written by Vishakh Sakthi. The other cast members include Nandu, Anand Manmathan, Jeo Baby, Kannan Nayar, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Athulya Sreeni, Saritha Nair, Shainu R.S., Amal Krishna, Akhilesh G.K., Sreenesh Pai, Sheriff Thampanoor, and Maithreyan.

The film is produced by Jomon Jacob, Dijo Augustine, Einstein Zack Paul, Sajin S. Raj, and Vishnu Rajan under the banners of Mankind Cinemas, Einstein Media, and Symmetry Cinemas. The cinematography is by Rakesh Dharan, editing by Francis Louis, music and lyrics by Basil C.J., sound design and location sound by Sandeep Kurissery, and sound mixing by Sandeep Sreedharan. The production design is by Mahesh Sridhar, costumes by Femina Jabbar, and makeup by Ratheesh Pulpally. VFX is by Sumesh Sivan, colorist is Sridhar V.D. Cloud, assistant director is Niranjan R. Bharathi, and associate directors are Sivadas K.K. and Harilal Lakshmanan. The production controller is Jayesh L.R., stills by Devaraj Devan, and executive producers are Nithin Raju, Shijo Joseph, and Cyril Mathew. Title design is by Sarcasanam. Distribution is by Ice Skating in Topics through Sree Priya Combines, trailer by Appu N. Bhattathiri, and publicity designer is Antony Stephen.