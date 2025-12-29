Amit Shah: Gopinath Bordoloi Ensured Assam Remained Part Of India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah invoked the legacy of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi while inaugurating the Batadrava Cultural Project in Assam's Nagaon district, saying that Assam and the entire Northeast might not have remained part of India without his efforts. Speaking at the redeveloped Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Shah said, "Today, I want to remember Bharat Ratna Gopinath ji. If he had not been there, Assam and the entire Northeast would not have been a part of India today. It was Gopinath ji who forced Jawaharlal Nehru to keep Assam in India."

A Symbol of Unity and Harmony

Highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of Batadrava Than, Shah described it as a symbol of unity and harmony in Assamese society. "This is not just a place of worship but a living sign of Assamese harmony. All communities come here to take forward the 'nav-vaishnav dharma'," he said, referring to the inclusive Vaishnav tradition propagated by Srimanta Sankardeva.

The Batadrava Cultural Project

The Batadrava Cultural Project, undertaken by the Assam Government, aims to transform the sacred site into a world-class spiritual and cultural tourism destination. Spread over 162 bighas of land freed from encroachment, the project has been developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 217 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the initiative would help preserve and showcase Assam's rich cultural heritage while promoting the ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva, the revered Vaishnav saint, reformer and cultural icon of the state.

Key Features of the Project

The project blends traditional Assamese aesthetics with modern infrastructure to create a comprehensive spiritual and cultural complex. Key features of the project include the world's tallest Guru Asana, guest houses inspired by Sattriya culture, an art centre designed in the shape of a traditional cymbal, a research centre modelled after a khol (drum), a skill development centre shaped like a boat, and a theatre designed on the lines of a traditional Assamese japi.

Earlier in the day, Sarma welcomed Shah to Batadrava, tweeting that the Home Minister was received with a gamusa, a replica of Mukha masks and a portrait of the sacred Guru Asana.

The Batadrava Cultural Project is expected to boost spiritual tourism while serving as a lasting tribute to Srimanta Sankardeva's message of devotion, equality and social harmony.

