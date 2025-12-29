Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi As Winter Tightens Grip


2025-12-29 05:00:57
A thick blanket of fog covered parts of the national capital on Monday morning as winter intensified across northern India. Reduced visibility during peak hours disrupted traffic movement, while cold conditions continued to impact daily life in several areas of Delhi.

AsiaNet News

