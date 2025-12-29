Women's Rugby World Cup Post Event Business Analysis Report 2025: Sponsorship Revenue Reaches $14.7 Million, Asahi Breweries And Capgemini Lead With $2.5 Million Annual Deals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup set viewership and attendance records, highlighting substantial opportunities in broadcasting, global fan engagement, and female market expansion. The tournament's strong sponsorship portfolio, led by Asahi and Capgemini, underscores the event's growing commercial appeal.

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - Women's Rugby World Cup 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides an overview of the recent 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup was the most watched Women's Rugby Union tournament ever. A record peak audience of 5.8 million watched England's victory over Canada in the final on Saturday, 27 September, across both TV and streaming. In France, commercial network TF1 drew 1.62 million for the final, while the third-place playoff between France and New Zealand saw 2.5 million viewers tune in. According to World Rugby, the tournament generated 905 million social impressions, and individual athletes received more than 219 million views on their official accounts.

The 2025 edition of the Women's Rugby World Cup secured 22 sponsorship deals, generating an estimated $14.7 million in total revenue. The tournaments largest deals in terms of value were with Asahi Breweries and Capgemini; both deals are valued at an estimated $2.5 million annually. Asahi Breweries' Super Dry brand served as the official beer of the Rugby World Cup and became the presenting partner of the official Rugby World Cup podcast. Capgemini served as a worldwide partner of the 2022 and 2025 editions of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Over 440,000 tickets were sold throughout the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup. Prices for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup began at £10 ($13) for the opening match between England and the USA and £30 ($40) for the final. The 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup final drew 81,885 spectators to the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham. Fans from 133 countries attended the tournament, and 53% of attendees were female.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Media Revenue and Viewership

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Social Media Engagement Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Broadcasters Across the World

3. Sponsorship Landscape



Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Sponsorship Portfolio Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing



Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Ticketing Breakdown Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Attendance Breakdown

6. Appendix

Companies Featured



Perform Better

Macron

Aggreko

Ticketmaster Sport

Unilever

Gilbert

SharkNinja

Allianz

Volvic

Allwyn

One Stop

Kettle Chips

Wilkinson Sword

Mitsubishi Electric

HSBC

Emirates Airline

O2

MasterCard

Land Rover Defender

Gallagher

Asahi Breweries Capgemini

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900