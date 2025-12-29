403
Indian President Experiences Maiden Voyage Aboard INS Vagsheer
(MENAFN) Indian President Droupadi Murmu recently experienced a journey on the nation’s newest Kalvari-class submarine. While aboard the indigenously constructed INS Vagsheer, she observed operational drills, according to a statement released by the Indian Navy on Sunday.
”President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, undertook a maiden dived sortie onboard the indigenous Kalvari Class submarine INS Vaghsheer today, a powerful reaffirmation of the nation's confidence in indigenous submarine construction and the centrality of undersea warfare in safeguarding national maritime interests,” the navy declared.
The statement further noted, “The embarkation reflects the Supreme Commander's continued engagement with the Defence Forces in an operational environment and also highlights the submarine arm as a cornerstone of credible deterrence and maritime security.”
Accompanied by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, India’s naval chief, Murmu became the first Indian president to board a submarine since APJ Abdul Kalam. During the two-hour voyage, she interacted with the crew members of the vessel.
INS Vagsheer is the sixth submarine produced under the French-designed P75 Scorpene initiative and was officially commissioned in January. Looking ahead, New Delhi aims to expand its naval fleet to more than 200 warships and submarines by 2035, with projections to reach 230 by 2037.
