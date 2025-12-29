Mitsubishi Montero Sport: Attractive Design, High Performance And Durable

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Mitsubishi Montero Sport shines with its design, performance and durability, always making it the ideal car for all road conditions and.

The Montero Sport and wide range of Mitsubishi models are obtainable at Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, at its showroom on Salwa road.

The Montero Sport look features the Dynamic Shield front grill, enhanced front bumper design and LED and fog lights to give the car more tough yet smooth and modern look. On the back, the layout of rear lamps was changed, signal lights and brake lights' positions have been switched, offering a smoked finish and a more sophisticated look of the car.

The Montero Sport is equipped with 3.0-LITER V6 MIVEC engine. The high-displacement V6 engine supplies strong acceleration even when carrying heavy loads or traveling uphill. The 8-speed automatic transmission, improved fuel efficiency ensures smoother and more luxurious drive.

Built for maximum stability and traction, the rugged frame and aerodynamically contoured body contribute to solid handling and stable highway performance. Reliable 4WD traction combines with an advanced suspension to keep the vehicle in touch with surface conditions to stay in firm control. Using the drive mode selector dial, drivers can easily switch between 2WD (2H) and 4WD (4H, 4HLc, 4LLc), while they can Improve traction when driving off road by entering the GRAVEL, MUD/SNOW, SAND or ROCK modes.

The Hill Descent Control (HDC) mode selector activates the HDC, which automatically applies the brakes to maintain current speed when traveling downhill, allowing drivers to concentrate on steering and the road ahead without having to manually apply the brakes.

Active Stability & Traction Control independently regulates braking force to the wheels during cornering to help maintain excellent vehicle stability when needed. It also optimizes traction to prevent loss of torque whenever wheel spin is detected by controlling engine output and applying brake force to the spinning wheels.

When starting on a steep slope, Hill Start Assist (HSA) helps prevent from rolling backwards when the brake is released by maintaining the braking force for up to two seconds until the accelerator is applied. Because challenges come in all shapes and sizes, this model is designed to climb up, over, around and through the toughest terrain.

The Montero Sport enjoys plenty of safety features that ensure utmost safety of the driver and passengers. The features include, Forward Collision Mitigation system [FCM], which helps prevent a frontal collision or reduces damage in the event that a collision unavoidable.

Adaptive Cruise Control [ACC] maintains a set distance between the vehicle and the car ahead via a radar. The technology reduces driver stress during slow traffic on highways.

The Blind Spot Warning system [BSW] and Lane Change Assist [LCA] features utilize radar sensors placed on the rear bumper to detect vehicles on the rear, left and right blind spots. To further enhance safety, the sensing range has been expanded to better detect the danger of collision with other vehicles during lane changes.