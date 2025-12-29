Apple Releases First Beta Of Ios 26.3 For Iphone Users

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple has released the first beta of iOS 26.3 for iPhone users. Among the foremost changes in iOS 26.3 -which is poised to be officially released in late January 2026 -is the new“Transfer to Android” feature, designed to make it easier for users to switch to Android devices.

The update allows them to begin migrating data between an iPhone and an Android device by going to the Settings app, selecting General, then Transfer or Reset iPhone, and choosing Transfer to Android.

The update also introduces a new Notification Forwarding system, enabling iPhone notifications to appear on third-party wearables or smartwatches.

For users in the European Union, the update adds proximity pairing, which allows accessories such as earbuds to pair with iOS devices in an AirPods‐like one‐tap setup.

Once the devices are connected, users can wirelessly transfer photos, messages, notes, apps, and other content from their iPhone to a new Android device. Apple and Google have confirmed that they will support additional types of data as beta testing continues on both platforms.

However, Apple notes that sensitive data, such as Health app information, paired Bluetooth devices, and locked notes, cannot be transferred through this process.