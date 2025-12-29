403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gazprom Warns EU Gas Reserves Could Run Out
(MENAFN) The EU withdrew an unprecedented amount of natural gas from underground storage facilities on Christmas Day, according to Gazprom, which cautioned that dwindling reserves may be depleted before the heating season concludes.
As of December 25, Europe’s storage held 66.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, a decline of 9.9 bcm compared to the same time last year. The company, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data, noted that withdrawals this season are occurring at a faster pace than during the previous winter. Despite the usual holiday slowdown in demand, December 24 and 25 saw the highest withdrawals ever recorded for those dates.
In Germany, storage levels had dropped to just 59.8% of capacity by Christmas Day — a threshold that was only reached at the end of January last season. In the Netherlands, reserves fell to 52.5%. These two nations rank as Europe’s first- and third-largest consumers by storage capacity.
Gazprom described conditions in the Baltic region as especially “challenging.” Latvia’s Incukalns facility, the only underground storage site in the Baltics, was at just 49.5% capacity on December 25. Last year, such low levels were not seen until mid-February.
With two months of winter still ahead, withdrawals could extend well into spring — as they did until mid-April last year — raising the risk that supplies may be exhausted before the heating season ends, the company warned.
As of December 25, Europe’s storage held 66.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, a decline of 9.9 bcm compared to the same time last year. The company, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data, noted that withdrawals this season are occurring at a faster pace than during the previous winter. Despite the usual holiday slowdown in demand, December 24 and 25 saw the highest withdrawals ever recorded for those dates.
In Germany, storage levels had dropped to just 59.8% of capacity by Christmas Day — a threshold that was only reached at the end of January last season. In the Netherlands, reserves fell to 52.5%. These two nations rank as Europe’s first- and third-largest consumers by storage capacity.
Gazprom described conditions in the Baltic region as especially “challenging.” Latvia’s Incukalns facility, the only underground storage site in the Baltics, was at just 49.5% capacity on December 25. Last year, such low levels were not seen until mid-February.
With two months of winter still ahead, withdrawals could extend well into spring — as they did until mid-April last year — raising the risk that supplies may be exhausted before the heating season ends, the company warned.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment