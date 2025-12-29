Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey continues counterterrorism operation targeting ISIS

2025-12-29 03:53:23
(MENAFN) Authorities in Türkiye’s northwestern Yalova province are conducting a counterterrorism operation against the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, security sources reported early Monday. The operation focused on a house along the road to Elmalik village, near the city center, where police encountered resistance, resulting in a clash that left seven officers injured.

Special operations units from the nearby province of Bursa were deployed to support the ongoing raid. The operation continues under tight security, and authorities confirmed that all injured officers have been taken to hospital and are in good condition.

