403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TRNC PM supports Erdogan’s two-state solution for Cyprus
(MENAFN) The prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) expressed full backing for Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s recent statements on Cyprus, asserting that a fair, lasting, and realistic resolution can only be achieved through recognition of two sovereign states.
In response to comments from Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides, TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said that references to UN resolutions as determinants of a settlement reflect a persistent push for federation while rejecting alternative models.
Üstel emphasized that such an approach “rejects a solution based on two sovereign states and aims to impose a unilateral model on the Turkish Cypriot people,” adding that “our position is clear, explicit and indisputable.” He stressed that this stance is not temporary or tactical but represents the historical and legitimate will of the Turkish Cypriot community.
“The chapter of federation is closed,” Üstel said, warning that attempts to revive failed frameworks will falter against the people’s will. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that joint statements under UN auspices are clearly explained to the Turkish Cypriot population, calling it “a test of sincerity.”
“The Turkish Cypriot people know what they want. Our motherland Türkiye stands behind this stance,” Üstel said, affirming the community’s commitment to proceed decisively along this path.
Erdoğan, addressing a party meeting on Dec. 24, reiterated that Türkiye would not allow the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots to be undermined and that no agreements or statements could alter Türkiye’s policy on the matter.
In response to comments from Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides, TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said that references to UN resolutions as determinants of a settlement reflect a persistent push for federation while rejecting alternative models.
Üstel emphasized that such an approach “rejects a solution based on two sovereign states and aims to impose a unilateral model on the Turkish Cypriot people,” adding that “our position is clear, explicit and indisputable.” He stressed that this stance is not temporary or tactical but represents the historical and legitimate will of the Turkish Cypriot community.
“The chapter of federation is closed,” Üstel said, warning that attempts to revive failed frameworks will falter against the people’s will. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that joint statements under UN auspices are clearly explained to the Turkish Cypriot population, calling it “a test of sincerity.”
“The Turkish Cypriot people know what they want. Our motherland Türkiye stands behind this stance,” Üstel said, affirming the community’s commitment to proceed decisively along this path.
Erdoğan, addressing a party meeting on Dec. 24, reiterated that Türkiye would not allow the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots to be undermined and that no agreements or statements could alter Türkiye’s policy on the matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment