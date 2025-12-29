Benq All-In-Wonder Projector Lights Up Living Rooms In 4K

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BenQ, internationally renowned innovator of digital lifestyle devices, today debuted the TK705i home entertainment projector designed for easy, high-quality entertainment in modern living spaces. This new TK series model features BenQ-exclusive CinematicColorTM and HDR-PROTM technologies for vibrant 3,000 ANSI-lumen visuals in 4K UHD, and built-in tools for fast image setup and flexible placement including novel 8-way Smart Image Adaptation for fast screen alignment.

With growing demand for seamless all-in-one entertainment, today's viewers seek solutions for wide-ranging content - from immersive movie nights and big-game parties to casual multiplayer gaming with friends - without pause for complicated setup.“TK705i is built for real life,” said Manish Bakshi, Managing Director of BenQ Middle East.“They're designed to look good in your living space, adapt instantly to how you watch and play, and most importantly, provide impeccable 4K image quality no matter the time of day.”

Leveraging BenQ CinematicColorTM technology, the projector achieves 98% Rec.709 color accuracy for vivid, lifelike visuals that stay true to the director's intent. Proprietary HDR-PROTM technology complements this with both global and local HDR enhancement and contrast optimization for greater depth, sharper detail, and optimal brightness across varied lighting conditions. Whether lights are on or off, TK705i ensures crisp 4K detail and rich cinematic quality on screens up to 150′′.

Offering smart setup for immediate enjoyment, this model features 8-way Smart Image Adaptation for perfectly aligned big screens in seconds, including Optical Moto / Digital Zoom*, Auto 2D Keystone, Auto Focus, Auto Cinema Mode, and more. also features a short-throw lens that allows big-screen projection in limited spaces. Users can even control TK705i via voice or mobile app for intuitive wireless convenience in daily home life - or a spontaneous watch party.

Designed for fun with family and friends, TK705i streams from integrated Google TV for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more, while HDMI 2.1 with ALLM and ultra-low input lag (5 ms at 4K/60Hz) deliver smooth, responsive gaming experiences from consoles like PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. Flexible wired and wireless connectivity, including USB-C with 30W power delivery and Bluetooth 5.2, ensures effortless integration with soundbars, phones, laptops, and gaming rigs without dongles or adapters.

The next evolution of BenQ home entertainment projectors, TK705i reflects a new standard in living room projection, combining cinematic visual excellence with effortless usability and elegant design. To learn more about TK705i, please visit