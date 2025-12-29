403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump, Zelenskyy Signal Progress in Russia, Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that discussions aimed at concluding the Russia-Ukraine conflict are in their "final stages" as he greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
"I think we're in final stages of talking," Trump informed journalists. "It'll either end or it's going to go on for a long time, and millions of additional people are going to be killed."
Trump, emphasizing that he has resolved eight wars previously, remarked: “This is the most difficult one, but we're going to get it done.”
When questioned about a timeline he had set for Ukraine and Russia to reach a settlement, he clarified: “I don't have deadlines ... My deadline is ending the war.”
The US president stated that both leaders are eager to reach an accord and mentioned his intention to call Russian President Vladimir Putin again after meeting with Zelenskyy to continue the dialogue. Earlier that day, Trump noted he had a "good and very productive" conversation with Putin.
He added that there will be a "strong" security arrangement, with European countries playing a significant role in safeguarding measures.
"The European nations have been really great. They're very much in line with this meeting and getting a deal done," Trump commented.
Zelenskyy explained that negotiations at the delegate level over the past month had advanced talks between Kyiv and Washington, and that he would present a 20-point peace proposal to the US president.
The two leaders later shared a private lunch behind closed doors.
"I think we're in final stages of talking," Trump informed journalists. "It'll either end or it's going to go on for a long time, and millions of additional people are going to be killed."
Trump, emphasizing that he has resolved eight wars previously, remarked: “This is the most difficult one, but we're going to get it done.”
When questioned about a timeline he had set for Ukraine and Russia to reach a settlement, he clarified: “I don't have deadlines ... My deadline is ending the war.”
The US president stated that both leaders are eager to reach an accord and mentioned his intention to call Russian President Vladimir Putin again after meeting with Zelenskyy to continue the dialogue. Earlier that day, Trump noted he had a "good and very productive" conversation with Putin.
He added that there will be a "strong" security arrangement, with European countries playing a significant role in safeguarding measures.
"The European nations have been really great. They're very much in line with this meeting and getting a deal done," Trump commented.
Zelenskyy explained that negotiations at the delegate level over the past month had advanced talks between Kyiv and Washington, and that he would present a 20-point peace proposal to the US president.
The two leaders later shared a private lunch behind closed doors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment